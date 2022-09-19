Strider (11-5) allowed one run on a hit and three walks over six innings Sunday, striking out 10 and earning a win over the Phillies.

Strider fired five shutout frames before Alec Bohm tagged him with a solo shot in the sixth inning. The electrifying rookie recorded double-digit strikeouts for the sixth time this season and now owns a terrific 202:45 K:BB through just 131.2 frames. Strider has given up two or fewer earned runs in 13 of his last 15 starts, posting a 2.25 ERA across 84 frames during that stretch. He's lined up to start in Philadelphia next week.