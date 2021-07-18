Strider struck out six while allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings for Double-A Mississippi on Saturday.

It's been a strong first pro campaign for the 2020 fourth-round pick, who's already on his third level of the minors this year. After pitching to a 1.50 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 16.8 K/9 across seven starts in Low-A and High-A, Strider got bumped up to Double-A, where he's seen a couple rough outings mar his stat line. The 22-year-old holds a 5.59 ERA and 1.45 WHIP across five starts with Mississippi because of those hiccups -- particularly his July 11 start, a five-run disaster in two-thirds of an inning -- but he's also turned in several sparkling outings in Double-A, including an 11-strikeout gem back on July 6. A cerebral pitcher with good stuff and an aggressive approach, Strider hasn't picked up a lot of hype in prospect circles yet, but that's likely to change as he approaches the majors.