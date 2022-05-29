Strider is listed as Atlanta's scheduled starting pitcher for Monday's game in Arizona, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The rookie right-hander has been a standout in the Atlanta bullpen this season with a 2.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB across 24.1 innings, but he'll finally get a look in the rotation as the team attempts to put an end to its revolving door at the No. 5 starter spot. With Tucker Davidson being banished to Triple-A Gwinnett after issuing four walks in both of his past two starts, Strider will get the chance to bring stability at the back end of the Atlanta rotation. Since he hasn't covered more than four innings or 71 pitches in any of his extended relief outings this season, Strider might not be stretched out enough to handle a traditional starting role Monday, but he should be capable of offering fantasy managers strong ratios even if he faces a restricted workload. The 23-year-old looks like a strong speculative pickup in shallower leagues where he's still available.