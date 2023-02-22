Strider retired all three batters he faced Wednesday while throwing his first simulated game of spring training, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After an outstanding rookie season, Strider appears to be picking up right where he left off to kick off spring training, with Toscano noted that the right-hander's 15-pitch outing included strikeouts of Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies. Heading into his age-24 season, Strider will likely face a soft innings cap compared to some of the game's top-tier starters, but he proved as a rookie that he doesn't need big volume to turn in brilliant fantasy production. He was one of only 11 pitchers to finish with 200-plus strikeouts in 2022, despite covering 30 fewer innings than any of those other 10 hurlers.