Strider is dealing with an illness but is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Athleticreports.

The right-hander originally lined up to start in Monday's doubleheader, but the ailment will push him back a couple days in Atlanta's rotation. It doesn't appear to be serious concern since Strider is still on the pitching schedule, though it's worth keeping an eye on his status heading into Wednesday's contest.