Strider (oblique) will start Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday against the Phillies, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Strider will return to the mound for the first time since Sept. 18 following an oblique injury. It's unlikely that he'll be able to pitch a full workload in the contest, but the right-hander is a welcomed addition for Atlanta after having posted a 2.67 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 12.8 K/9 this season. As a result of Strider starting Game 3, Charlie Morton will now toe the rubber in Saturday's Game 4 matchup.