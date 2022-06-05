Strider didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 6-2 victory over Colorado, allowing one run on two hits and five walks with five strikeouts in four innings.

Making his second start, Strider rebounded from a poor performance permit just one run despite loading the bases in both the third and fourth innings. It's been a mixed transition to the rotation or the 23-year-old who's allowed five runs then five walks in each of his two starts after opening the year as a surprisingly shutdown reliever. The positive has been Strider's pitch count of 72 and 87 pitches in his last two games after averaging 37 pitches per appearance in his first 11 games.