Strider (1-2) was tagged with the loss against Arizona on Monday, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out seven.

There was lots of hype about Strider's move into a starting role after he tallied a 2.22 ERA and 13.7 K/9 across 11 appearances as a reliever to begin the season, but the transition didn't go as smoothly as Atlanta hoped. The right-hander gave up three runs in the first inning and two more in the fifth before he was lifted for a reliever after 72 pitches. On a more positive note, Strider racked up 14 swinging strikes and seven punchouts, showcasing his ability to fool batters when he's at his best. Should he stick in the rotation, Strider will face a challenge in his next start, which is scheduled to take place in Colorado this weekend.