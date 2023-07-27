Strider allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against Boston on Wednesday.

Strider cruised through five scoreless frames before Rafael Devers tagged him for a solo homer in the sixth. Strider got through the rest of that inning and continued into the seventh, when he surrendered another solo shot to Triston Casas before getting the hook after allowing a single to the following batter. The Red Sox turned out two more runs in the frame following the hurler's departure, saddling him with a no-decision. Despite the late struggles, Strider posted another big outing from a fantasy perspective, tallying double-digit punchouts for his fourth straight start. The right-hander has just one win and a so-so 4.01 ERA during that span, but he's posted a remarkable 44:3 K:BB across 24.2 frames during the stretch to boost his MLB-best strikeout total to 199 -- 37 more than his closest competition (Kevin Gausman).