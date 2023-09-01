Strider improved to 16-4 with a win over the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine batters over six innings.

Strider gave up a run in the first frame before Atlanta put up a six-run second. The right-hander cruised from there until Mookie Betts tagged him for a three-run shot in the fifth inning. That cost Strider a chance at a quality start, but he still finished with his fourth straight victory. This was the first time during that streak that Strider has given up more than one run, and he put up solid numbers in August, going 5-1 with a 2.97 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 46:13 K:BB over 36.1 frames across six starts.