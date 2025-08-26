Strider (5-12) took the loss Monday against the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in seven innings. He struck out three.

It was a much-needed bounce-back showing by Strider, who had given up 20 runs over his prior three outings to Monday. It was the first time the hard-throwing right-hander threw at least seven frames since June 29 versus the Phillies, and he yielded fewer than two runs for the first time since July 18 against the Yankees. Strider still has work to do in order to improve his 4.95 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 96.1 innings, and he'll draw a stiff challenge in Philadelphia for his next scheduled outing.