Braves' Starlyn De La Cruz: Done for season

Atlanta's Florida Complex League affiliate placed De La Cruz on the 60-day injured list July 13 with an undisclosed injury.

Gaurav Vedak of Baseball Prospectus reported that De La Cruz suffered a "significant" injury in his last Dominican Summer League game June 23, which is why he was assigned to the FCL, where he is getting treatment and rehabbing. De La Cruz was Atlanta's most impressive DSL prospect prior to his injury, as he slashed .360/.500/.560 with two home runs, nine steals and a 14:14 K:BB in 64 plate appearances. The lefty-hitting outfielder is a plus runner and still managed solid power numbers despite a 51.4 percent groundball rate. Given the timing of the injury, De La Cruz won't play in official minor-league games again until 2027.