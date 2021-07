Vogt is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Padres.

Vogt looks to be receiving some maintenance in the front end of the twin bill after he caught both of Atlanta's last two games. Kevan Smith will form a battery with Kyle Muller in Game 1, while Vogt will presumably check in behind the plate for the nightcap, when right-hander Bryse Wilson is scheduled to pitch for Atlanta.