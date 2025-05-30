Fairchild (finger) is likely to be placed on the injured list Friday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Fairchild dislocated his finger on a stolen base attempt in the first game of Atlanta's doubleheader Thursday. No official roster move has been made, but Fairchild will likely be out for at least the early portion of June.
More News
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Suffers dislocated finger•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Exits with finger injury•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Two hits, stolen base•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Swipes bag in Thursday's start•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Starting Wednesday•
-
Braves' Stuart Fairchild: Traded to Atlanta•