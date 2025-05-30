default-cbs-image
Fairchild (finger) is likely to be placed on the injured list Friday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fairchild dislocated his finger on a stolen base attempt in the first game of Atlanta's doubleheader Thursday. No official roster move has been made, but Fairchild will likely be out for at least the early portion of June.

