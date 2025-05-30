Atlanta placed Fairchild (finger) on the 10-day injured list Friday.
Fairchild suffered a dislocated pinky finger during Thursday's doubleheader, so this move to the injured list is hardly a surprise. Jose Azocar was added to the big-league roster to bolster Atlanta's outfield depth.
