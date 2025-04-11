Fairchild went 0-for-2 with a stolen base in Thursday's extra-innings win over the Phillies.

Getting the start in right field and batting seventh, Fairchild reached on a fielder's choice in the second inning and promptly got himself into scoring position with his first steal of the season. Jarred Kelenic pinch hit for him in the seventh inning once southpaw Jesus Luzardo was out of the game for the Phillies. The 29-year-old Fairchild has gone 1-for-7 with a triple and a run scored in four appearances since being picked up to bolster Atlanta's depleted outfield at the end of March.