Scott signed a minor-league deal with Atlanta on Dec. 27 that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

Scott will get the chance to vie for a spot in Atlanta's Opening Day bullpen during spring training, but as a non-roster player, he's more likely to begin the 2026 campaign in the minors. The 33-year-old righty saw action in 25 big-league games in 2025 between stops with the Diamondbacks and Astros, pitching to a 7.90 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 24:18 K:BB across 27.1 innings.