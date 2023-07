Atlanta acquired Hearn from the Rangers on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear yet what Atlanta gave up in return, but it was likely just cash considerations. Hearn holds a 5.11 ERA over 92 appearances -- 25 starts -- at the major-league level, although he's spent most of 2023 at Triple-A Round Rock. He has options remaining and appears headed to Triple-A Gwinnett for now as Atlanta stocks up on left-handed relief depth.