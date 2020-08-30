The Braves acquired Milone in a trade with the Orioles on Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. In exchange, the Orioles will receive two minor-league players to be named later, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Due to injuries and ineffectiveness from many of its other starting candidates, Atlanta only has one member of its Opening Day rotation (Max Fried) left standing. The addition of Milone thus provides the Braves with some important rotation depth, as the lefty has been a capable innings eater for the Orioles this season. Over his six starts, Milone has posted a 3.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB in 29.1 innings. He was initially lined up to start Monday for the Orioles, but Milone will presumably head to Boston to join the Braves for the conclusion of the team's road trip this week. Since he'll have to clear all COVID-19-related intake protocols before joining the Braves for workouts, Milone may not be ready to make his team debut for a few days.