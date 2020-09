Milone didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing one run on six hits over four innings. He struck out three.

The veteran southpaw threw 43 of 65 pitches before exiting, and while the Nats had runners in scoring position in three of Milone's four frames, he was able to limit the damage. He pitched well enough to remain in Atlanta's rotation for now, and his next turn is scheduled for Wednesday, at home against the Marlins.