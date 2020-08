Milone arrived in Philadelphia and will start Sunday night's game against the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old was acquired from the Orioles in the morning, and he'll start on regular rest Sunday night after meeting the team in Philadelphia. Milone had a 3.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB over 29.1 innings for the Orioles and should be a significant piece in the Braves' depleted rotation.