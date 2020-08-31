Milone gave up seven runs on eight hits and struck out two over 2.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Sunday.

Milone, who was traded from the Orioles to the Braves earlier Sunday, struggled in his debut with his new team. Didi Gregorius and Rhys Hoskins clubbed homers off the southpaw before he was relieved by Luke Jackson. Milone now has a 5.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 31.2 innings across seven starts. Perhaps without a whirlwind of events, Milone will perform better in his next start, currently expected to be during next weekend's series versus the Nationals.