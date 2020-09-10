Milone allowed eight runs on eight hits (two home runs) and two walks while striking out four across 3.1 innings in Wednesday's 29-9 win over the Marlins. He didn't factor into the decision in the Braves' victory.

Milone was lucky to escape with a no-decision due to his offense putting up an NL-record run total. The southpaw threw a clean first frame before allowing two runs in the second, three in the third, and then three more in the fourth after Grant Dayton couldn't hold the runners he inherited from Milone. Since being shipped to the Braves on Aug. 30, Milone has a 14.90 ERA to go along with a 2.48 WHIP in three starts.