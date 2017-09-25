Braves' Tony Sanchez: Rejoins big club
Sanchez's contract was purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, MLB.com reports.
The Braves removed Sanchez from the 40-man roster Sept. 12, but he'll regain his spot Monday and rejoin the big club to provide catching depth over the season's final week. Sanchez, who slashed .272/.355/.374 at Triple-A Salt Lake in the Angels organization before being dealt to the Braves in late August, could still be non-tendered in the offseason.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...