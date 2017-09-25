Sanchez's contract was purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

The Braves removed Sanchez from the 40-man roster Sept. 12, but he'll regain his spot Monday and rejoin the big club to provide catching depth over the season's final week. Sanchez, who slashed .272/.355/.374 at Triple-A Salt Lake in the Angels organization before being dealt to the Braves in late August, could still be non-tendered in the offseason.