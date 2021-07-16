Toussaint (shoulder) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday.
The right-hander landed on the 60-day IL in late March with a strained shoulder but is primed for his season debut after making six rehab appearances in the minors over the past month. Toussaint started and covered six frames in his last two rehab outings, so he's a logical candidate to fill the rotation spot of Ian Anderson, who landed on the shelf with shoulder inflammation in a corresponding move.
