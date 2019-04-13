Toussaint was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

Toussaint lost out on an Opening Day roster spot but is back up already despite a 1:4 K:BB in three Triple-A innings. He'll take Kyle Wright's roster spot, but he may not be taking his rotation spot, as Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) is expected to return before a fifth starter is needed.

