Toussaint didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 7-1 win over the Mets, allowing three hits and three walks over four scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Making his first start of the season, Toussaint's control came and went -- he threw 45 of 74 pitches for strikes -- and he wasn't efficient enough to last the five innings necessary to qualify for a win, but he otherwise gave Atlanta everything it could have hoped for. There are other candidates for a rotation spot in the organization if he falters, but Toussaint pitched well enough to hold onto the job for now. He'll next take the mound Thursday in a home start against the Blue Jays.