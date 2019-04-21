Braves' Touki Toussaint: Bombed in no-decision
Toussaint gave up seven earned runs in just 1.1 innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out two.
Toussaint gave up two runs in the first inning on two wild pitches and two hits, and also hit a batter. Things did not improve in the second inning as he allowed four more hits and hit two more batters before being removed. The 22-year-old was making his first start of the season, and now has a 8.59 ERA and 1.77 WHIP along with an 9:3 K:BB in 7.1 innings.
