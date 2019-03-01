Braves' Touki Toussaint: Burned by Tigers
Toussaint gave up five runs on four hits and a walk in only one inning during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers. He struck out two.
The 22-year-old is one of the favorites to break camp as the Braves' fifth starter, with Max Fried as his primary competition at the moment, but Toussaint hasn't exactly put his best foot forward to begin the spring, posting a 21.00 ERA through his first three innings. He still has time to settle down, and his 4:1 K:BB is encouraging, but the organization has plenty of other young arms waiting in the wings if Toussaint flops.
