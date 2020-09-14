The Braves recalled Toussaint from their alternate training site ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Baltimore.

Toussaint will be making his fifth start and his first since Aug. 17 as the Braves continue to cycle through pitchers in a patchwork rotation that has had several members deal with injuries or perform ineffectively this season. The latter case applies to Toussaint, who has stayed healthy but has submitted a 7.89 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 21.2 innings with the big club. While a baseline quality start Monday could be enough for Toussaint to earn another turn through the rotation, but his poor form this season suggests that fantasy players can't rely on him to meet that low standard.