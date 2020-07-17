Toussaint (illness) was cleared to return to the field Friday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Toussaint hadn't been able to report to camp after testing positive for COVID-19. He's since cleared MLB protocol by testing negative twice and is now back on the field. It's unclear whether or not the lost time will prevent him from playing a role early in the season, though he doesn't project as a key member of the Braves' staff after struggling to a 5.62 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP in 41.2 innings last season.
