Toussaint could see consistent usage as part of the Atlanta staff this season if rosters are expanded beyond 26 players, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 23-year-old right-hander failed to win a rotation spot in camp and had already been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett when play was suspended, but Toussaint would be one of the top candidates to handle a long relief or sixth starter role for the team, along with Kyle Wright and Bryse Wilson. Toussaint has strikeout upside, but his control and command remain an issue and he has a 77:47 K:BB in 70.2 career big-league innings. He did at least appear to take a small step forward on that front with an 8:3 K:BB in 8.2 Grapefruit League frames this spring.