Toussaint is could be a candidate to make a spot start Thursday against the Cubs, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The Braves haven't tipped their hand regarding their plans for Foltynewicz's rotation spot, but O'Brien speculates that Gwinnett starter Bryse Wilson is the top candidate for the nod, since Wilson would be available to pitch Thursday on normal rest. Toussaint, meanwhile, has worked in relief for Atlanta since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett in mid-May, posting a 3.80 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 14 appearances. Since five of those outings were of the multi-inning variety, Toussaint would be decently stretched out to start if the Braves prefer to replace Foltynewicz with a pitcher already on the 25-man roster.