Toussaint appears to be a likely candidate to start against the Marlins during Monday's doubleheader, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Toussaint last appeared against Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, so he will be well-rested for Monday's outing should his name be called upon. The right-handed 22-year-old has impressed across five starts with Gwinnett since being called up to the Triple-A level in early July, logging a 2.01 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 32 strikeouts in 31.1 innings.