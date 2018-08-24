Toussaint (4-0) struck out eight over seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett to secure the win in Thursday's victory over Durham, scattering three hits and a walk.

In two starts back in the International League since his solid big-league debut, Toussaint has given up only one run in 13 innings with an eye-popping 17:2 K:BB. Barring an injury there won't be a regular spot in the Braves' rotation down the stretch for the 22-year-old, but he should be back up to bolster the staff in September, and Toussaint will head into spring training next year looking to win a more permanent job in Atlanta.