Braves' Touki Toussaint: Dominating at Triple-A
Toussaint (4-0) struck out eight over seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett to secure the win in Thursday's victory over Durham, scattering three hits and a walk.
In two starts back in the International League since his solid big-league debut, Toussaint has given up only one run in 13 innings with an eye-popping 17:2 K:BB. Barring an injury there won't be a regular spot in the Braves' rotation down the stretch for the 22-year-old, but he should be back up to bolster the staff in September, and Toussaint will head into spring training next year looking to win a more permanent job in Atlanta.
More News
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Not in line for weekend start•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: To return to majors shortly•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Impresses in debut start•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Contract selected for MLB debut•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Could make MLB debut Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...