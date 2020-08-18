Toussaint didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 7-6 win over the Nationals, giving up four runs on two hits and six walks over three innings. He struck out four.

His control issues were exacerbated by the fact that both hits he gave up left the yard, but the damage could have been a lot worse, and Toussaint was taken off the hook for the loss by a ninth-inning rally. The erratic right-hander now has a 7.97 ERA and 27:11 K:BB through 20.1 innings, and he'll try to turn things around in his next outing Saturday, at home against the Phillies.