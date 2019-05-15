Toussaint was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

This explains why Toussaint was scratched from his scheduled start with the Stripers on Wednesday. The right-hander should offer depth out of the bullpen during his time with the Braves. In three appearances (one start) with Atlanta this season, Toussaint owns a 6.35 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 11.1 innings. Jesse Biddle was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

