Toussaint walked two and struck out two in two scoreless innings of relief during Sunday's extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

With Atlanta down 3-0, the young right-hander replaced starter Julio Teheran in the sixth inning and kept St. Louis in check, helping set the stage for a late rally. Toussaint has been sharp since joining the bullpen in mid-May, posting a 1.04 ERA, 0.58 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through 8.2 innings over five appearances, but barring an injury in the rotation, his immediate future seems to put him in a low-leverage role.