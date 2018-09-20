Toussaint (2-1) picked up the win Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight across 5.2 innings.

Toussaint was sharp in his return to the rotation after allowing a trio of runs during a relief appearance over the weekend. He allowed just one extra-base hit, a solo homer to Harrison Bader in the fifth inning, but otherwise was able to keep the Cardinals in check, with an RBI-single in the sixth inning marking the only other blemish on his line. The eight strikeouts were a career-best, and the young right-hander now owns a 3.27 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB through four starts (22 innings) with the big club. The Braves have yet to confirm whether Toussaint will get another start before the end of the season or if he'll transition back to the bullpen. Should he remain in the rotation, Toussaint would face the Mets on the road.