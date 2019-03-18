Braves' Touki Toussaint: Fans five against Tigers
Toussaint gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits over four innings while striking out five in Sunday's split-squad game against the Tigers.
The 22-year-old has a superficially rough 5.79 ERA through 14 innings this spring, but his 17:2 K:BB is a much better reflection of how he's been pitching. Toussaint appears to have a rotation spot with the Braves all but locked up to begin the season, but with Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) and Mike Soroka (shoulder) getting healthier, he might only have until the end of April or so to prove he deserves to keep it.
More News
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Fans four in outstanding start•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Burned by Tigers•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Slated to start spring opener•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Walks five in no-decision•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Fans eight en route to win•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Listed as Wednesday's starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...