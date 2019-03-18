Toussaint gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits over four innings while striking out five in Sunday's split-squad game against the Tigers.

The 22-year-old has a superficially rough 5.79 ERA through 14 innings this spring, but his 17:2 K:BB is a much better reflection of how he's been pitching. Toussaint appears to have a rotation spot with the Braves all but locked up to begin the season, but with Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) and Mike Soroka (shoulder) getting healthier, he might only have until the end of April or so to prove he deserves to keep it.