Toussaint gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits over four innings while striking out five in Sunday's split-squad game against the Tigers.

The 22-year-old has a superficially rough 5.79 ERA through 14 innings this spring, but his 17:2 K:BB is a much better reflection of how he's been pitching. Toussaint appears to have a rotation spot with the Braves all but locked up to begin the season, but with Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) and Mike Soroka (shoulder) getting healthier, he might only have until the end of April or so to prove he deserves to keep it.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...