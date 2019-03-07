Toussaint tossed three scoreless, no-hit innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, walking one and striking out four.

After a rough start to the spring, the right-hander gave a glimpse of his dominant upside. Toussaint is still in the lead for the Braves' fifth starter spot to begin the regular season, but he'll need to keep putting together strong efforts like this if he wants to stay ahead of the likes of Kyle Wright and Max Fried.