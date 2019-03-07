Braves' Touki Toussaint: Fans four in outstanding start
Toussaint tossed three scoreless, no-hit innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, walking one and striking out four.
After a rough start to the spring, the right-hander gave a glimpse of his dominant upside. Toussaint is still in the lead for the Braves' fifth starter spot to begin the regular season, but he'll need to keep putting together strong efforts like this if he wants to stay ahead of the likes of Kyle Wright and Max Fried.
More News
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Burned by Tigers•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Slated to start spring opener•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Walks five in no-decision•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Fans eight en route to win•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Listed as Wednesday's starter•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Struggles with efficiency•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...