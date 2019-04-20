Braves' Touki Toussaint: Gets Game 2 of twin bill
Toussaint is scheduled to start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Indians.
Toussaint's first start of 2019 was only delayed by one day due to Friday's postponement. Julio Teheran will take the hill for the Braves in the afternoon side of the twin bill while Toussaint matches up with Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer in the nightcap.
