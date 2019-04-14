Toussaint (1-0) picked up the win Saturday, giving up one unearned run on four hits and two walks over six innings of relief while striking out seven in an 11-7 victory over the Mets.

After Sean Newcomb fell apart and got the hook in the second inning, Toussaint entered the game and gave Atlanta the equivalent of a quality start. The right-hander threw 53 of 85 pitches for strikes, and at the least he put himself in consideration for a rotation spot -- whether as the Braves' fifth starter, or even in place of the struggling Newcomb. Given his heavy workload in this game, however, Toussaint could also head right back to Triple-A Gwinnett in the short term for a fresh bullpen arm.