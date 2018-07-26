Braves' Touki Toussaint: Goes eight innings at Triple-A
Toussaint struck out eight over eight scoreless innings Wednesday in Triple-A Gwinnett's 5-0 win over Lehigh Valley. He allowed two hits and issued four walks in the 103-pitch outing.
Toussaint hasn't faced much resistance since moving up to Gwinnett earlier this month, as he's submitted a 1.77 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .176 average through his first three International League starts. The 22-year-old is one of several high-upside arms lingering in the higher levels of the Atlanta system, but he'll likely have to wait behind Gwinnett mates Luiz Gohara and Kolby Allard for an eventual promotion to the big-league rotation.
