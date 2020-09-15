Toussaint (0-2) allowed eight runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks over 2.2 innings Monday, striking out two batters and taking the loss against Baltimore.

Toussaint allowed a run in the first inning before the Orioles began teeing off in the third inning. After allowing five runs through 2.2 innings, he left the game with the bases loaded and was charged with three more runs that scored on Luke Jackson. The 24-year-old's season ERA is up to 8.88 in 24.1 innings. With Cole Hamels (triceps) returning this week, Toussaint will likely move to a bullpen role.