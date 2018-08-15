The Braves optioned Toussaint to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Toussaint made his MLB debut in the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Marlins, tossing six innings of one-run ball to pick up the victory. The strong outing should put him at the top of the list the next time the Braves require a spot starter, but he'll stick around in the minors for now since he was only up with the big club as the 26th man for the twin bill.

More News
Our Latest Stories