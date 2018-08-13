Braves' Touki Toussaint: Impresses in debut start
Toussaint (1-0) picked up the win in his first career major-league start Monday against the Marlins, lasting six innings and allowing just one run on a pair of hits and a pair of walks while striking out four.
Toussaint could certainly have been handed a tougher assignment for his debut outing, but you can only beat what's in front of you and Toussaint did just that. Outside of the second inning, in which he gave up a run after letting the first three batters reach base, the 22-year-old never allowed a Marlin to reach second. The rookie was only up as the Braves' 26th man for Monday's doubleheader, so his time in the majors this time around is likely to be short-lived, but he certainly did enough to merit another look sometime soon.
More News
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Contract selected for MLB debut•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Could make MLB debut Monday•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Goes eight innings at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Headed to AFL in offseason•
-
Braves' Touki Toussaint: Receives promotion to Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...