Toussaint (1-0) picked up the win in his first career major-league start Monday against the Marlins, lasting six innings and allowing just one run on a pair of hits and a pair of walks while striking out four.

Toussaint could certainly have been handed a tougher assignment for his debut outing, but you can only beat what's in front of you and Toussaint did just that. Outside of the second inning, in which he gave up a run after letting the first three batters reach base, the 22-year-old never allowed a Marlin to reach second. The rookie was only up as the Braves' 26th man for Monday's doubleheader, so his time in the majors this time around is likely to be short-lived, but he certainly did enough to merit another look sometime soon.