Toussaint (1-2) allowed seven runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts across 3.1 innings, taking the loss versus Milwaukee on Friday.

The right-hander was spotted a four-run lead after one inning, but he gave it all back in the third and continued to struggle in the fourth before Sean Newcomb relieved him. Toussaint had pitched well in his first two starts of the season, but Friday's outing was a disaster. He's yielded nine runs in 17 innings with a 20:4 K:BB, and he tentatively lines up to face St. Louis on the road next week.