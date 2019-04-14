Braves' Touki Toussaint: Joins starting rotation
Manager Brian Snitker announced Sunday that Toussaint will enter Atlanta's starting rotation, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Sean Newcomb was demoted to Triple-A earlier Sunday, and Toussaint was the likeliest replacement following his stellar six-inning relief effort Saturday. The Braves have yet to officially announce their specific rotation plans, but the 22-year-old figures to start either Thursday against the Diamondbacks or Friday against the Indians.
