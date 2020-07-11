Toussaint (illness) has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

The Braves confirmed July 4 that Toussaint tested positive for COVID-19, and he'll be on the COVID-19 injured list as a result. The 24-year-old is reportedly asymptomatic, but under MLB protocol, he'll need to test negative twice before he's allowed to rejoin the team. Toussaint was already a bit of a longshot to crack the Opening Day roster, but it's unclear whether he'll be physically ready to play by the start of the regular season.

